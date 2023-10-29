A Transformers movie official reveals what ruined the 2009 sequel.

The Transformers saga under the leadership of Michael Bay obtained great revenue. Now, they are releasing new installments that are not as successful as expected. But even so, the plans for more continue and we cannot rule out even an epic crossover with GI Joe.

The franchise has experienced mixed reviews, but what is clear is that they have got people hooked as they have made more than $5.28 billion since its inception in 2007. Now, in a recent interview, the producer behind Transformers, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, has shed light on the one obstacle that plagued 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen.

These are his words.

“That really ruined us. This has happened to me several times. The problem is that you can’t develop your script. At that time, Paramount firmly believed that sequels should come out every two, at most three years.”

“They didn’t have many other assets at the time, so the decision was to move on. I think a strike doesn’t affect bigger ideas or images. What is difficult are the characterizations, the emotional relationships. That’s where a lot of writing is needed.”

“When I first approached Hasbro about the rights, they said, ‘You’re too old to have seen it.’ But he had friends who had younger brothers and sisters who watched him avidly.”

“And at the same time, Steven Spielberg was chasing the rights, and Steven understood it from the game level. He really felt the fascination of something that can transform. The interesting thing about the process was that Paramount approved it five times. But I kept coming back. I understood how capable visual effects were of creating something amazing. And when we saw the trailer for our first movie, we knew we were going to have a sequel.”

The first installment of Transformers grossed 709 million dollars, so it is normal that they looked for a sequel quickly. Revenge of the Fallen was also a hit with $836 million. Dark of the Moon got 1.123 million, Age of Extinction got 1.104 million and The Last Knight was the worst with 605 million.

