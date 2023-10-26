Sarri must find his bomber again to revive the season. But the Arabia hypothesis remains in the background

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri

October 26 – 12:04 – rotterdam

From Lazio’s cover man (and main architect of the successes achieved in recent years) to number one problem (only temporary?) of Sarri’s team. Yes, Ciro Immobile, the captain, the club’s record goalscorer (with 198 goals), as well as four times top scorer in Serie A, is such a big knot to untie for the Biancoceleste team at the moment. Just 2 goals so far for him (both in the championship, one of which was a penalty), but above all performances that are almost always, if not always, very disappointing. King Cyrus at this stage is a shadow of himself. He doesn’t score, he doesn’t affect, he doesn’t drag anymore. Yes, because in addition to the incredible scoring averages, in the last seven seasons (this is the eighth in the Biancoceleste) Immobile has also been an authentic leader, who with his example and words has acted as a driving force for the rest of the group.

Physical problems

—

But what are the causes of this sudden involution? Physical problems first and foremost. Already last season the captain was affected by numerous muscle injuries. This did not prevent him from having an acceptable performance (12 goals in the championship, 14 in total), even if lower than in previous years. Those problems seemed to have been resolved in the summer and instead in the autumn the muscular problems returned to affect Ciro’s performance, who has been living with right flexor fatigue for almost a month. He stopped during the break (also renouncing the national team, with the prior approval of coach Spalletti) precisely with the aim of solving the problem once and for all. Clinically the mission was successful, but Immobile still appears conditioned by this situation, a conditioning perhaps more psychological than physical, in any case a handbrake on.

And not only

—

But it’s not just physical problems that make the attacker’s present so complicated. Last summer Ciro faltered in the face of the sirens sounded by Arabia. There was interest in him from a couple of clubs from the new footballing El Dorado. An official offer was not reached, also because before this happened Immobile had already decided to continue with Lazio. Only to then admit, about ten days ago, that he regretted it, also because in the meantime he had also had to deal with the criticism of some fans for his subpar performances. The captain then largely retracted those statements, but it is probable that the Arab regret within himself has not completely subsided. Also because at almost 34 years old (he will be in February) he knows that opportunities like this are unlikely to happen again.

The management

—

For this reason, the topic of his transfer to Arabia in January remains alive, even if at the moment there are no offers. However, Lazio wants to keep him and therefore recover him. Castellanos has proven to be a more than valid alternative with ample room for improvement. But it is obvious that, if Sarri’s team wants to have a season as protagonists, it cannot help but find its striker again. Precisely for this reason Sarri decided to start him in Rotterdam with Feyenoord (“we cannot afford to abandon Ciro”, explained the coach). But in this way he risks ending up in a vortex in which he can drown the whole team. If Immobile wasn’t Immobile (i.e. the club’s captain and all-time best scorer) right now he would end up on the bench without discussion waiting to find his best form. But, being Immobile, such a drastic choice would have repercussions to be deciphered. And it would still be a questionable choice, because by going to the bench Ciro would take even longer to find himself. A nice puzzle for Sarri. The seasonal fate of Lazio largely depends on the solution (happy or otherwise).

