Suara.com – In the third quarter of 2023, bulk goods transportation service issuer PT Trans Power Marine Tbk (TPMA) managed to get sales of around USD 48,032,330 or the equivalent of IDR 765.5 billion (IDR 16,000).

This sales figure increased by around 5% compared to the same period last year which amounted to USD 45,624,094 or the equivalent of IDR 729.9 billion.

“This sales was supported by an increase in transportation volume and average transportation rates,” said TPMA Corporate Secretary in a statement quoted Monday (30/10/2023).

This condition has pushed net profit to increase from USD 9,591,967 to USD 13,154,905 or around IDR 210.4 billion or an increase of 37% from the same period last year.

Likewise, the EBITDA to Revenue ratio reaches 50%.

“So the current ratio of more than 200% reflects the company’s very healthy financial condition,” said Rudy.

To improve financial performance, Rudy continued, the company’s strategy to continue to maintain relationships and provide the best service to customers is a benchmark for the company’s success.

“In the future, the company is confident that it can continue to improve its performance in line with plans to increase its fleet. The 3 (three) sets of tug and barge ordered last year are expected to be completed in early 2024,” he concluded.