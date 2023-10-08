René Girard, the Montpellier coach who discovered him, explains why Olivier is decisive even in a role that isn’t his

Whoever raised him isn’t too surprised. “Did Giroud end up in goal? For the shirt he is someone who always gives his all.” Milan fans have understood this for a while, but René Girard – the coach with whom the attacker conquered Ligue 1 as top scorer with Montpellier in 2012 – clarifies it once more. “I didn’t see the last match against Genoa, only the video. It came to me on Whatsapp and it’s incredible, Olivier is also decisive in goal.”