Trails of Cold Steel III / Trails of Cold Steel IVboth developed by Nihon Falcom Corporation and published by NIS America, will arrive on February 16, 2024 on PlayStation 5 in a collection. It deals withIndeed, of an edition containing both titles from The Legend of Heroes franchiseeach linked to the other.

Already available on Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4, the gameplay trailer shows some excerpts of the fights, also introducing the various protagonists of the JRPG experience. Furthermore, the work will offer action and complex moments, in which the characters will have to juggle within a story that has convinced and enthralled a generous number of fans.

