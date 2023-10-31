With Lola Rodríguez leading the cast, Vestidas de azul premieres in the Atresplayer Premium catalog on December 17, 2023.

After the success of Veneno, Atresplayer warms up with its sequel, a new drama series titled Dressed in blue which has the direction of Mikel Rueda, Claudia Costafreda, Ian de la Rosa, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo.

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of Dressed in bluewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the new Atresplayer series is about

Starring Lola Rodriguez (Welcome to Eden, Polyamory for beginners, Veneno), the plot of Vestidas de azul takes place two years after Cristina’s death, where young Valeria finds the VHS of the documentary titled Vestida de azul in her home.

The Serie “will address the reality of trans people in the 80sa hostile time for an exposed and minority group, through the lives of the six protagonists of the documentary Vestida de azul”, as detailed in its official synopsis.

Apart from Lola Rodríguez, they make up the cast of Vestidas de azul Paca the Piranha (Paca the Piranha, tell me?), Marisa Paredes (Nonetheless), Susana Abaitua (Valley of shadows), Goya Toledo (Strength), Pedro Casablanc (The wait), Luis Callejo (Summer in red), Ernesto Coronel (Single), Anabel Alonso (A Christmas with Samantha Hudson) and Mercedes Sampietro (The cry of the butterflies).

Based on the novel by Valeria Vegas written in 2019, the series is produced by Suma Content and Suma Latina with Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo serving as producers under the distribution of Atresplayer Premium.

Dressed in blue premieres in the Atresplayer Premium catalog on December 17, 2023. What did you think of the trailer for the new Spanish series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.