Trailer for Night Swim, the first horror movie of 2024 coming out in January, from the creators of M3GAN, produced by James Wan and Jason Blum.

Next year will begin with a new horror film from the brand Blumhouseproduced by Jason Blum y James Wan. Universal Pictures’ The Swimming Pool will be released in theaters on January 5, 2024.

The successful horror producers, the same team that brought you M3GAN, have adapted a short film, Night Swimto a feature film translated as The poolwith the same directors, in which a family will suffer an evil presence in their pool.

Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Kerry Condon (Almas en Pena de Inisherin) star in a supernatural thriller, written and directed by Bryce McGuiredirector of the original short with Rod Blackhurstwho is also a screenwriter.

What is The Pool about, the new horror film by Jason Blum and James Wan

Russell plays a baseball star, retired prematurely due to a degenerative disease. In a new home, he hopes to be able to recover in a pool, which will serve as therapy while his children can enjoy it. But what they don’t know is that there is a malevolent force in the house that drags them to the depths of the water…

The cast, very short, is completed with Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) and Gavin Warren (Fear the Walking Dead). She is the teenage daughter who stars in the trailer, in a night bath that turns into a nightmare…

Have you ever swum in a pool at night alone? It can be very relaxing, but also disturbing and vulnerable. That’s what the award-winning 2014 short Night Swim conveyed (which you can watch on YouTube), and that premise will be expanded to the entire film, which occupies the space of the first premiere of 2024 (the same one M3GAN had last year).