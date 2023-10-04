Written and directed by Steven Knight and Shawn Levy, The Light You Can’t See premieres in the Netflix catalog starting November 2, 2023.

Next November, Netflix is ​​going to add The Light You Can’t See to its catalog, a new serie platform original written and directed by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) y Shawn Levy (Deadpool 3).

To whet your appetite, the platform has launched the official trailer of The light you can’t seewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the new thing from the creator of Peaky Blinders is about

The light you can’t see is a dramatic miniseries set during World War II whose plot follows the story of Marie-Laure, a blind French girl, and her father, Daniel LeBlanc, who They flee German-occupied Paris carrying a legendary diamond to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Nazis..

Relentlessly pursued by a cruel Gestapo officer who seeks to appropriate the stone for his own purposes, Marie-Laure and Daniel soon find refuge in St. Malo. There they settle with their uncle, who makes clandestine radio transmissions as part of the resistance.

Soon Marie-Laure’s path crosses that of Werner, a brilliant young man recruited by Hitler’s regime to track illegal transmissions. However, the two end up sharing a secret bond and an unwavering faith in humanity and the possibility of hope..

The cast of the series Netflix has Louis Hofmann (Dark, Red Sparrow, Prélude), Lars Eidinger (Life without you, Irma Vep, Background noise), Marion Bailey (Obsesión, Brighton, Temple), Hugh Laurie (Roadkill, The Amazing Story of David Copperfield, The Departed), Mark Ruffalo (The Adam Project, She-Hulk: Lawyer Hulka, Poor Creatures) and the debut of Aria Mia Lobertiamong others.

The light you can’t see premieres in the Netflix catalog on November 2, 2023. What do you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.