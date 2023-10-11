The trailer for The Iron Claw is now available where Zac Efron demonstrates his wrestling skills.

The highly anticipated wrestling biopic The Iron Claw has finally released its first trailer, and it promises to be an exciting look at the legendary Von Erich family. This project, directed by Sean Durkin and financed and distributed by A24, has been one of the most anticipated films since it was announced in 2022. With Zac Efron in the lead role, as well as other talented actors such as Jeremy Allen White and Lily James, promises to take the audience into the exciting world of wrestling.

The Von Erichs’ legacy in wrestling is undeniable, and this film seeks to tell their story in an epic way. The Von Erich family consists of four brothers and their father, who dominated the territorial wrestling scene in the 20th century. The film chronicles how this family transformed the wrestling industry and became a legendary name in the sport.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The trailer for The Iron Claw offers an exciting look at the film, showcasing shocking moments in the ring and highlighting the actors’ dedication to their roles as fighters.

Just a week ago, the film shared its first poster, which featured five members of the Von Erich family embracing inside a wrestling ring. This poster offered an exciting look at what fans can expect in the film.

The Iron Claw

But The Iron Claw doesn’t just rely on the talents of prominent Hollywood actors. It also features the participation of some well-known personalities from the world of wrestling. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) makes his film debut in the film, playing Lance Von Erich, a fictional member of the Von Erich family with historical connections in wrestling.

Additionally, former AEW manager and WWE Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr. plays The Sheik, one of the most legendary names in wrestling history. Chavo has already demonstrated his talent in wrestling projects in Hollywood, and his participation in The Iron Claw adds even more excitement to the cast.

They have also included AEW’s Ryan Nemeth, who plays Gino Hernandez. Gino Hernández is known for his achievements in the NWA. This project is a milestone in Nemeth’s career and promises to provide a unique approach to the Von Erich story.

Are you ready to get in the ring with Zac Efron and the Von Erichs? Don’t miss The Iron Claw when it hits the big screen on December 22, 2023. So it will go up against Aquaman 2. Who will win the box office battle?