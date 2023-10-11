Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw opens in theaters in the United States on December 22, 2023.

At the end of this year, The Iron Claw, a movie biography written and directed by Sean Durkin (Inseparables, The Nest, Martha Marcy May Marlene) whose plot focuses on the famous Von Erich family of wrestlers.

To whet your appetite, A24 has launched the official trailer of The Iron Clawwhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What The Iron Claw, A24’s new biographical drama, is about

Con Zac Efron (Eyes of Fire, Extremely Cruel, Evil and Perverse, I’ll Take Care of the Beer) leading the cast, the film follows the story of the Von Erichs, a dynasty of fighters that had a great impact on the sport since the 1970s. 1960 to the present.

The patriarch of the family, Fritz Von Erich, began his career as a wrestler in the 60s, quickly achieving fame and His five children have followed in his footsteps and are dedicated to wrestling.

Soon the Von Erich family achieved great fame in the United States, a country where professional wrestling is popular among the public.

However, The family has suffered a terrible tragedy regarding Fritz Von Erich’s six children. One of them, Jack, died at six years of age, three of the five fighting offspring died due to various circumstances before turning 30, and another of them died a few years later.

The only living child today is Kevin Von Erich, 66 years old, the character played by Zac Efron in this biographical drama.

Apart from Zac Efron, they make up the cast of The Iron Claw Jeremy Allen White (Esto va a doler, The Bear, The Birthday Cake), Harris Dickinson (A Murder at the End of the World, Scrapper, Mira cómo corren), Maura Tierney (American Rust, Your Honor), Stanley Simons (Superior, Little America), Dead McCallany (The Alley of Lost Souls) and Lily James (Pam & Tommy), among others.

The Iron Claw opens in movie theaters in the United States on December 22, 2023. What do you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.