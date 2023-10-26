AMC

The Orphan Black spin-off, titled Echoes and starring Krysten Ritter, launches its cover letter with an amazing trailer.

Here we have the first trailer for Echoes, the spin-off of Orphan Black with Krysten Ritter. The anticipated trailer for the new AMC series has been revealed. The actress, known for her role in the Jessica Jones series on Netflix, will star in this long-awaited spin-off. According to The Wrap, the series will follow a group of women whose lives intertwine as they discover love and betrayal, while also unraveling the mystery of their identities. In addition to Ritter, the cast includes Rya Kihlstedt, James Hiroyuki Liao, Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia. Reed Diamond will be the guest actor during the first season.

The preview of the series Echoes was presented at New York Comic Con. We see Lucy, played by Krysten Ritter, waking up disoriented as a doctor asks her questions. But she can’t remember anything. The doctor informs her that she underwent a procedure, without specifying what type. Lucy runs outside and finds herself in a futuristic world. “A completely unique copy of the original,” says the trailer, in true Orphan Black style. Meanwhile, Lucy states that she “has to face them. We must discover who we are.” It seems that this spin-off will have all the ingredients that Tatiana Maslany’s original series had. A cult series that has been gaining followers over the years.

The premiere of the spin-off series will hit television next year

AMC

The hit Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black premiered in 2013 and aired on Space in Canada and BBC America in the United States. It lasted five seasons and focused on the character of Sarah Manning, played by Tatiana Maslany, who is a genetically identical human clone. This series featured an ensemble cast that included Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard, Michael Mando, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. The Echoes spin-off with Krysten Ritter was first announced in April 2022. So it’s been a long wait for fans. However, they will have to wait a little longer for its premiere, which is scheduled for AMC, BBC America and AMC+ sometime in 2024.

Fuente: The Wrap