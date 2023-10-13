The alternative space race continues its course and reaches the new millennium in the spectacular Apple TV+ series.

The USSR landed first on the Moon and changed the course of history: that is the premise of For All Humanity which, since 2019, narrates a space race very different from the one we have had in our world.

The fourth season of the series is about to land on Apple TV+, with new bets on the table.

First there was the frenzy to establish a fixed base on the Moon, then the territorial disputes with the USSR and, in season 3, For All Mankind looked to the red planet for a three-way race to Mars between the two superpowers and a large corporation that, in reality, had a final surprise.

After exploring the seventies, eighties and nineties, the series of Apple TV+ enters the new millennium in its fourth season with the determination to establish a prosperous colony on Mars.

An unexpected discovery in For All Mankind

As is usual in the serie, the initial premise soon deviates. This fourth season is no exception, as you can see in the trailer for For All Mankind that you will find at the head of this article.

The discovery of a rich asteroid that everyone will want to exploit becomes the new focus of attention of the nations fighting for control on Mars.

There is no shortage of “applause moment” rations – those in which the control center is engulfed in a frenzy and everyone stops attending to their work, even if they have a critical situation that has not yet ended – and the continuation of the terrestrial plots that remain open, like Margo’s after the final events of season 3.

Also noteworthy is the arrival of Daniel Stern (Home Alone) as the new director of NASA to lead the administration’s new efforts.

Apple TV+ will premiere season 4 of For all humanity November 10 so that your games in Starfield find a new complement.