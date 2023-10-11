With David Verdaguer in the role of the great Eugenio Jofra, Saben aquello opens in cinemas on November 1, 2023.

You know that one, a movie, hits theaters next month biopic focused on the history of the legendary comedian Eugenio Jofra under the direction of David Trueba (On this side of the world, Almost 40, Madrid, 1987, Welcome home, Living is easy with your eyes closed).

To whet your appetite, Warner Bros. Spain and Atresmedia Cine have launched the official trailer of They know that onewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

Do you know the one who says…?

Starring David Verdaguer (Citas Barcelona, ​​La casa, Stories to keep you from sleeping), the plot of the film focuses on the story of Eugenio Jofra, a young jeweler who ends up becoming one of the most legendary comedians in the history of Spain.

“Barcelona, ​​late 60s. Eugenio Jofra, a young jeweler, meets Conchita on a bus. The crush is instantaneous and the two begin the love story of their lives. Eugenio learns to play the guitar to accompany Conchita , for which he will have to fight against stage fright. Thus begins the musical career of ‘Els dos’.

When Conchita has to be away from Barcelona for two weeks, she convinces Eugenio to carry out the proceedings alone. When he returns, Eugenio has become a phenomenon of the city’s underground humor.

Little by little, between the two of them they will build the character: the glasses, the black shirt, the stool, the cigarettes and the tube glass, which will become an unexpected success in a depressed Spain that desperately seeks to laugh with that unique comedian who begins all his jokes with ‘You know that…’“, details the official synopsis of the film.

Apart from David Verdaguer, they make up the cast of this biopic Carolina Yuste (Chinese, Barcelona Appointments, Without Traces), Pedro Casablanc (Tabula rasa, Dressed in blue, The wait), Marina Salas (El Cover, Hache), Ramón Fontserè (7 reasons to run away, The party is not for the ugly) and Boris Ruiz (The Illegal Woman, The Europeans), among others.

The film is produced by Atresmedia CinemaIkiru Films, La Terraza Films, Movistar Plus+ and TV3 under the distribution of Warner Bros. Spain.

They know that one opens in movie theaters on November 1, 2023. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.