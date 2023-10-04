With Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as headliners, Priscilla opens in theaters in the United States on November 3, 2023.

Next month A24 releases Priscilla, the new film, in theaters in the United States. movie biopic written and directed by Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, The Seduction, On the Rocks) whose plot revolves around Elvis Presley’s wife.

To whet your appetite, the distributor has launched the official trailer of Priscillawhich you can take a look at through the video that heads this content.

What Priscilla is about, the biopic about Elvis Presley’s wife

Based on the memoirs of Priscilla Presley herself, the film follows the story of young Priscilla Beaulieu and how in her adolescence she comes to meet the King of Rock himself at a party.

She immediately hit it off with him and soon Priscilla began a long courtship with Elvis and later married him, which led to a turbulent marriage from a German military base to their dream estate in Graceland.

“When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, he is already a meteoric rock and roll superstar but he becomes someone totally unexpected in private moments: a passionate crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend” , details the synopsis of the film.

In Sofia Coppola’s film the role of Priscilla Presley is played by Cailee Spaeny (Alien: Romulus, How It Ends, Blumhouse. Young Women and Witches), while the role of Elvis falls to Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Waterdeep, Euphoria).

Along with them are the actors in the cast of Priscilla Emily Mitchell (They speak), Ari Cohen (It. Chapter 2), R Austin Ball (Lullaby), Kamilla Kowal (The new love), Deanna Jarvis (A Merry Christmas Wish), Luke Humphrey (I Was Lorena Bobbitt), Kelaiah Guiel (Rock and Roll Christmas) y Jorja Cadence (Rabbit Hole).

Priscilla opens in theaters in the United States on November 3, 2023. What did you think of the movie trailer? Share your impressions in our comments section.