Once again created by John Fawcett, Orphan Black: Echoes is going to premiere on AMC sometime in 2024. Don’t miss the trailer!

More than six years after its ending, Orphan Black returns with a serie spin-off titled Orphan Black: Echoes, which is carried out again by its creator, John Fawcett (The Devil in Ohio, The Man in the High Castle, The Secret Circle).

To whet your appetite, AMC has launched the trailer for Orphan Black: Echoeswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the Orphan Black spin-off is about

Starring Kristen Ritter (Love & Death, The Girl in the Woods, Tales at Nightfall), the plot of the series will be a new story that, in the words of its creator, “has its own touch, its own identity”, so we will find something different from what was seen before.

“Set in the near future, the series dives into exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. Follow a group of women as they make their way into each other’s lives and embark on an exciting journey.unraveling the mystery of his identity and discovering a heartbreaking story of love and betrayal,” details the synopsis of the series.

At the moment there are not many more details about how Orphan Black: Echoes is going to be connected to the original series, so we have to wait for its premiere to discover it for ourselves.

Apart from Krysten Ritter, they make up the cast of the series James Hiroyuki Liao (The Dropout: Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes, Barry), Tattiawna Jones (Under the Christmas Tree, The Handmaid’s Tale), Keeley Hawes (Crossfire, Finding Alice), Jonathan Whittaker (The Young Detective, Christmas Festival of Ice) and Alexandra Castillo (Champions, Gen V), among others.

Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on AMC sometime in 2024. What did you think of the trailer for the series? Do not hesitate to share your impressions in our comments section.