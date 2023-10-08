The Christmas classic is reinvented in the new trailer for the horror comedy It’s a Wonderful Knife.

The iconic Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, in Spanish, How beautiful it is to live! (1946), receives a surprising twist in the first trailer for the horror comedy It’s a Wonderful Knife (It is a wonderful knife). The film, directed by Tyler MacIntyre, combines elements of horror and comedy to create a unique cinematic experience that promises to appeal to horror movie lovers and Christmas story fans alike.

The film, produced by RLJE Films and Shudder, has released its first trailer and is generating excitement because It’s a Wonderful Knife is the creation of writer Michael Kennedy, known for his work on Freaky (This Body Suits Me to Death), and the director Tyler MacIntyre, famous for Tragedy Girls.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The plot of It’s a Wonderful Knife puts a clever twist on the original story. The protagonist, Winnie Carruthers, played by Jane Widdop, saves her town from a masked psychotic killer on Christmas Eve. However, her heroism goes unrecognized, and a year later, she will wish she had never been born. In a surreal twist, she wakes up in a parallel universe where no one knows her, and the killer is free to cause more chaos. The film follows her struggle to solve this mystery before it is too late.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

According to director Tyler MacIntyre: “It’s a Wonderful Knife is a version of the classic It’s a Wonderful Life!. It’s about a young woman named Winnie Carruthers who lives in this town that is obsessed with Christmas. There is a tragedy that hits the town and she rises to the occasion, but her best friend dies. Fast forward a year and she’s wracked with guilt, and she can’t move on, and in the spiral she ends up making this wish that maybe things would be better if she didn’t exist. She wakes up in a nightmare version of this city, and there are many more people dead and it’s up to her to solve this mystery before it’s too late.”

The film’s cast includes talented actors such as Joel McHale, who plays Winnie Carruthers’ father, David, and Justin Long, who takes on the role of the villain, Mr. Waters. Other notable cast members include Katharine Isabelle, Jess McLeod and Cassandra Naud.

It’s a Wonderful Knife will be released in US theaters on November 10 and will be available to stream on Shudder at a later date. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments.