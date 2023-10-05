The saga of Eight Surnames becomes international and travels south to visit the streets of Marrakech.

Comedy films are one of the fundamental pillars of Spanish cinema: we are very good at horror and we are releasing very powerful thrillers, but funny films have been a constant in our culture since the Seventh Art arrived.

Good proof of this is that two films like Eight Basque Surnames and Eight Catalan Surnames occupy the first and third positions in the national box office ranking. This year, the family increases with Eight Moroccan Surnames, the return of the saga that, in reality, is not a sequel to the first two films.

Alvaro Fernandez Armero takes the reins to offer us a trip to the south, beyond our borders, that will take the protagonists to Marrakech, where they will be able to give free rein to their cultural prejudices in a display of comedy that it inherits from its predecessors.

Julian Lopez, Michelle Jenner, Maria Ramos, Elena Irureta, Eduardo Rejon, Andrea Lareo, Daniel Garcia, Hamza Zaidi, Aurélie-Hind Bottero and Antonio Songs They make up the main cast of Eight Moroccan Surnames, and they will hit our screens in time for Christmas.

Eight Moroccan surnames mark distances with the first two films

At the top of this article, you can find the new trailer for Eight Moroccan Surnames, full of uncomfortable situations for both visitors and their hosts. We also leave you the synopsis of the film.

“Carmen (Elena Irureta) wants to fulfill the last wish of José María, her husband and patriarch of the family: recover the ‘Sardinete’, the first fishing boat in his fleet, which is anchored in a Moroccan port.

On her trip from Cantabria to Morocco, she will be accompanied by her daughter Begoña (Michelle Jenner) and her ‘ex’, Guillermo (Julián López), desperate to win back his love. Among cultural clashes, they will also discover José María’s great secret: Hamida (María Ramos), his other daughter.”

Universal Pictures will bring Eight Moroccan surnames to the cinemas of our country starting December 1. Will it be able to reach the box office bar set by the first two installments?