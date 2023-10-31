Starring, among others, Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias and Bella Thorne, Divinity opens in theaters in the United States on November 3, 2023.

This Friday, cinemas in the United States host Divinity, a thriller about Science fiction one of the strangest things written and directed by Eddie Alcazar, filmmaker behind other titles like Perfect and Tapia.

In view of its imminent premiere, the official trailer of Divinitywhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

This is Divinity, the new film by Eddie Alcazar

Made with a combination of stop motion and live action, the film’s plot follows Jaxxon Pierce, a man in possession of an immortality serum called Divinity. Two mysterious brothers come for him, kidnapping the tycoon, and his only hope is a mysterious seductive woman.

“Set in a supernatural human existence, scientist Sterling Pierce dedicated his life to the quest for immortality, slowly creating the building blocks of a groundbreaking serum called Divinity.

Jaxxon Pierce, his son, now controls and manufactures his father’s once benevolent dream. Society on this arid planet has been completely perverted by the supremacy of drugs, whose true origins are shrouded in a veil of mystery.

Two mysterious brothers arrive with a plan to kidnap the tycoon and, With the help of a seductive woman named Nikita, he will guide them towards true immortality.“, describes the official synopsis of the film.

Divinity’s cast features Stephen Dorff (King of assassins), Moises Arias (Fallout), Bella Thorne (Rumble Through the Dark), Karrueche Tran (The Honor List), Scott Bakula (Basmati Blues), Jason Genao (The ambush), Danielia Maximillian (Without bad rolls), Michael O’Hearn (Magazine Dreams), Sawyer Jones (Bloat) y Caylee Cowan (Holiday Twist), among others.

Divinity opens in theaters in the United States this Friday, November 3, 2023, although at the moment it is unknown when the film will arrive in our country. What did you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments.