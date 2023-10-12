If you thought that Black Shark and The Meg 2 had been the only thing about sharksplotation this year, you were wrong.

Shark cinema, or sharksplotation, may not be good per se, but we’ll be damned if it’s not original, or at least trying to be. This year, we had two very different proposals: Black Shark turned an oil platform into hell, while The Megalodon 2: The Pit raised the stakes of Jason Statham against giant prehistoric sharks and other abyssal creatures.

But the end of summer has not put an end to the sharksplotation genre in 2023. We still have at least one other film that will play with the terror of sharks: Deep Fear.

This British film is defined as a survival thriller, but it is impossible not to draw parallels with Cocaine Bear when knowing its premise.

A young woman and her boyfriend are sailing through the Caribbean when a storm forces them to detour. After rescuing the survivors of a shipwreck, she discovers that they are drug traffickers who force them to dive to recover their drug shipment. But the waters are now infested with aggressive white sharks.

Drugs, sharks and Macarena Gómez as a villain

If you go to the top of this article, you will find the trailer for Deep Fear, where you can find a little surprise in the cast that participates in the film.

Deep Fear stars Ed Westwick and Mãdãlina Gheneabut we must highlight one of the main villains, since she is played by Macarena Gomez (The one that is coming, 30 coins).

The film’s cast is completed Stany Coppet, Ibrahima Gueye, Marco Canadea, Robert Capelli Jr., Shane Rowe, John-Paul Pace and Mike Parish.

Marcus Adams is in charge of directing Deep Water, with a script co-written by Robert Capelli Jr. and Sophia Eptamenitis. The film will arrive directly on Video On Demand (VOD) starting in November, from the hand of Brilliant Pictures.