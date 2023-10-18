Created by Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon, A Family Curse premieres in the Apple TV+ catalog on October 27, 2023. Don’t miss the trailer!

It is Halloween Apple TV+ has a plan for the whole family with A Family Curse, a new one serie original animated platform produced by DreamWorks Animation Television and Sunday Night.

To whet your appetite, the streaming service has launched the official trailer of A family cursewhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

What the new Apple TV+ is about

The plot of A Family Curse follows the Vanderhouvens, a typical family whose patriarch hides a not-so-typical secret, something that Alex’s wife and children discover the hard way when they see him turned into stone.

So, The family embarks on a thrilling adventure in which they have to return the ancient objects stolen by their ancestors to their rightful places. so that Alex returns to normal.

“When an ancient family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it is up to his two children, Pandora and Russ, and his wife Sky, to return the artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to lift the curse forever,” details the official synopsis of the series.

The cast of A Family Curse features the original voices of Gabrielle Nevaeh (Monster High), Andre Robinson (A crazy house), Lyric Lewis (Gofre + Mochi), Reid Scott (Veep), Rhys Darby (Our flag means death), James Marsters (Buffy Cazavampiros), Rhea Perlman (Barbie), Phylicia Rashad (A shadow under the Sun) and Robert Englund (Nightmare in Elm street).

The series is created and produced by Jim Cooper (DreamWorks Dragones) y Jeff Dixon (Operation: Hurricane). The screenwriter and director John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) also serves as executive producer and Allyson Seeger (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) serves as co-executive producer.

A family curse premieres in the Apple TV+ catalog on October 27, 2023, in time to enjoy it on Halloween with the little ones in the house. What did you think of the trailer for the series? Tell us in our comments section.