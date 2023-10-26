With David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning, the first of the Doctor Who specials lands on November 25, 2023.

Next month marks no less than 60 years since the television premiere of Doctor Who, the iconic serie science fiction that has become a global phenomenon.

As with the 50th anniversary, BBC has prepared a special event in the form of three episodes in which David Tennant, an actor who once played the Tenth Doctor and who Now he steps into the shoes of the Fourteenth Doctor after making her appearance in the regeneration of the previous Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

And to improve the good news, we can enjoy this special in simultcast with Disney+, which has acquired the rights to the series and the new seasons will be available on the streaming platform.

To whet your appetite, Disney+ has shared the official trailer for the 60th anniversary special Doctor Whowhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

The Doctor faces an old enemy from the classic period

In this new adventure, The Doctor runs into an old enemy he hasn’t seen for a long, long time: The Toymaker.a villain played on this occasion by Neil Patrick Harris and who had his first appearance in the third season of the classic series, which the First Doctor (William Hartnell) once faced.

But the character of David Tennant You will not be alone, since you have the presence of Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), one of the Tenth Doctor’s companions who had to erase the memory of everything she experienced with him so that her brain would not explode after the events that took place in season 4.

However, for some reason Donna rejoins the Doctor with seemingly no negative consequences for her. but this is Doctor Whoso we already know that a drama is coming again between the two of them.

In addition to the trailer, Disney+ has also shown the posters for the three episodes that make up the Doctor Who special, which we compile for you in the following image gallery.

Thus, the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special is made up of the episodes titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle, which They are going to be released on Disney+ on November 25, December 2 and December 9 respectively.

But that’s not all, since On December 25th we will have the traditional special Doctor Who where we will see the Fifteenth Doctor played by the Sex Education actor Dear friend. Do you want to see the new episodes of the series on Disney+?