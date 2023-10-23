Suara.com – ExportHub.id and the Trade Attaché of New Delhi, India, officially held a product sample handover ceremony, marking an important step in the development of trade cooperation between Indonesia and India.

The ceremony took place at Trade Expo Indonesia 2023, one of the leading global trade exhibitions.

This ceremony reflects the strong commitment of both parties to strengthen mutually beneficial trade relations between the two countries.

“We are very excited to accelerate the delivery of various samples of superior Indonesian products to our trading partners in India. This collaboration is an important step towards closer and more beneficial trade cooperation for both countries.” said Divera Wicaksono, Director of AeXI, written Monday (23/10/2023).

Bona Kusuma, Trade Attache New Delhi, India added, trade relations between Indonesia and India have great potential for growth.

“We see that Indonesia has great potential in terms of agricultural products, food and many other sectors. This creates extraordinary opportunities for the two countries to strengthen trade and investment relations. In this meeting, we are very interested in considering superior products that can enter to the Indian market,” he said.

The product samples displayed at the ceremony reflect the diversity of Indonesia’s export potential. Indonesian agricultural and natural products, such as cocoa, cocoa beans, cocoa butter, pepper and nutmeg have a strong reputation in the Indian market. In addition, Indonesian ornamental plants are increasingly in demand in India, which is clear evidence of the attractiveness of Indonesia’s rich flora.

The potential for Indonesian exports to India is increasingly wide open. India is one of the countries with the largest population in the world, reaching more than one billion people. This large market creates great opportunities for exports of Indonesian products, especially in the fields of agriculture, food, manufacturing and value-added products.

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023, as a highly anticipated global gathering, provides an ideal platform for Indonesian exporters to introduce their superior products to consumers and potential trade partners from India. We hope that the ceremony held today will help create closer cooperation in the future.

This product sample handover ceremony is an important milestone in the development of trade relations between Indonesia and India, with various opportunities continuing to develop. Through strong cooperation, both countries can achieve sustainable economic growth and create benefits for their respective societies.