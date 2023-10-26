Suara.com – The declaration of the presidential and vice presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming was held at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Kolpeks on Wednesday (25/10/2023).

The declaration event was also attended by one of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) ulama and a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) Habib Luthfi Bin Ali Bin Yahya.

Habib Luthfi’s presence at the event was also a form of support for the Prabowo-Gibran pair who will compete in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).

On that occasion, Habib Luthfi also prayed for the couple. He also believed that Prabowo-Gubran could make Indonesia more advanced in the future.

“That’s the way to lift young people forward so that they become a golden Indonesia, thank you, let’s pray together,” said Habib Luthfi at the Indonesia Arena GBK, Senayan, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023).

So what is Habib Luthfi Bin Ali Bin Yahya like? Here’s the review.

Profile Habib Luthfi Bin Ali Bin Yahya

Habib Luthfi’s full name is Maulana Al-Habib Muhammad Luthfi bin Ali bin Yahya. He was born in Pekalongan, Central Java on November 10 1947.

Habib Luthfi is the son of Al Habib Al Hafidz ‘Ali Al Ghalib bin Hasyim bin Yahya and Sayidah Al Karimah As Syarifah Nur bin Muhsin.

The title of habib attached to his name indicates that he is one of the descendants of the Prophet SAW from the lineage of Sayidaina Fatimah Az Zahra and Ali bin Abi Talib.

Apart from being known as a charismatic cleric from Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Habib Luthfi is also known as one of the tariqah (tarekat) figures in Indonesia.

He is also Rais Aam Jam’iyyah Ahlith Thoriqoh Al Mu’tabaroh An Nahdliyyah (Jatman). Meanwhile, he obtained his knowledge in the field of religion directly from his father.

Habib Luthfi’s education

Apart from gaining religious knowledge from his family, Habib Lutfhi also studied at the Benda Kerep Islamic Boarding School, Cirebon, West Java.

This Islamic boarding school is under the guidance of Kiai Said Tegal and also Kiai Muhammad Abdul Malik bin Muhammad Ilyas bin Ali.

After studying there for three years, Habib Lutfhi continued studying religion in Hadramaut, Yemen.

A number of religious knowledge that he mastered included hadith, tafsir, history, dirayat, tawhid, nahwu, hizib, thariqah and even medical books.

Habib Lutfhi’s career

Habib Litfhi’s track record is not only in the religious field. He also has a quite impressive career record.

Starting from his organizational experience, he was recorded as Rois Aam Jatman. Habib Lutfhi is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) for the 2019-2024 period.

From 2006 to 2011, Habib Luthfi also served as General Chair of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Central Java.

Habib Luthfi has also served as supervisor of the Kanzuz Sholawat Ta’lim Council. Not only in Indonesia, Habib Lutfhi is also active at the international level.

From 2019 until now, he has been a member of The Royal Aal al Byat Institute for Islamic Thoughts in Jordan. He also serves as Chairman of the International Sufi Forum.

Contributor: Damayanti Kahyangan