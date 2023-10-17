The Champions League starts next Saturday in Mallorca, after which the best riders in the world – for example, Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen is participating in the sprinters – will go to Berlin, Paris and London. Two heats will be held in the British capital. A wonderful adventure for Brandwagt, but she is certainly looking further ahead. “I want to get the best out of myself. Hopefully I will one day return to the top slopes in the Dutch track team, and it is certain that I will have done everything I can to reach the top.”