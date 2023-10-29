Suara.com – After announcing his support for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD as vice president and vice president, Yenny Wahid also managed to get quite a lot of attention from netizens. The reason is that it is common knowledge that Gus Dur, Yenny Wahid’s father, had an up and down relationship with Megawati.

To find out the traces of the hot and cold relationship between Gus Dur and Megawati, see the following information!

Gus Dur criticizes Mega

In the run-up to the 1997 election, relations between Gus Dur and Megawati heated up. This all started with a political safari carried out by Yenny Wahid’s father.

At that time, Gus Dur often brought Siti Hardijanti Rukmana alias Mbak Tutut into the Nahdlatul Ulama masses from East Java to Lampung. He asked Mbak Tutut for help to attract the votes of NU residents to Golkar.

On the other hand, Megawati at that time actually called for abstention instructions for her supporters.

Of course, this effort succeeded in burning Gus Dur’s beard. He even criticized Megawati’s remarks.

However, it turns out that his criticism actually resulted in Gus Dur’s name being tarnished from the ranks of pro-democracy figures.

Apart from that, Gus Dur’s closeness to President Suharto’s eldest daughter also made him let Megawati fight the election herself.

From enemies to friends

The phrase there are no eternal political opponents and friends seems appropriate to describe the relationship between Megawati and Gus Dur.

The reason is, even though there was tension in the late 90s, the relationship between the two became close again, even “intimate” when they entered the Reformation era.

At that time, because the National Awakening Party (PKB) did not yet exist, Gus Dur actually invited NU residents to vote for PDI-P led by Mega.

Mega and Gus Dur also promised to support each other when they became the fourth presidential candidate. As a result, Megawati’s chances of becoming president have soared. She can attract votes from religious figures without the factor of nationalist ideology.

When both of them were nominated as presidential candidates, Gus Dur also succeeded in winning over Megawati in the assessment results of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) and became president.

However, it turned out that Gus Dur actually asked Megawati to accompany him and run for vice president. Megawati finally won after defeating Hamzah Haz, while BJ Habibie canceled his election.

From these results, Gus Dur and Megawati officially became President and Vice President of Indonesia.

The politics of fried rice

Even though he had to work together to lead Indonesia, Mega admitted that he often argued with Gus Dur. However, he admitted that Gus Dur would ultimately apologize first.

Not infrequently, Gus Dur went straight to Mega’s residence without informing him first. Under the pretext of “fried rice”, Megawati couldn’t help but accept Gus Dur’s arrival at her house.

At that time, Gus Dur often suddenly asked for fried rice to be made when he was in front of Megawati’s house, so he had no reason to refuse.

From here, the political term fried rice became known.

When asked about Mega’s figure, Gus Dur explained that the PDI-P party leader was like his younger brother.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri