Suara.com – The West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM) reported attacking a TNI post in Sorong, Papua on Friday (27/10/2023).

In the attack, they claimed to have killed one TNI member.

TPNPB-OPM spokesperson, Sebby Sambom, revealed that the attack was carried out by TPNPB Kodap IV Sorong Raya under the leadership of the Kamuntan Raya Battalion Commander.

“Successfully shot dead one TNI member,” said Sebby in his report received by Suara.com, Saturday (28/10/2023).

TPNPB-OPM Attacks TNI Post in Sorong Papua, Claims to Kill 1 Soldier. (Screen Capture)

Not only did they shoot one TNI member to death, the TPNPB-OPM also burned a piece of heavy equipment or an excavator.

This can be seen from the video sent by Sebby.

“They also burned heavy equipment, namely excavators,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the TPNPB-OPM Operations Commander, Major Arnoldus Yancen Kocu, warned that Kodap IV Sorong Raya was not a safe area.

“I want to convey that in Kodap IV area there is no safe area, this is a conflict area until Papua becomes independent,” he said in a video.