Suara.com – The Presidential Prize National Winning Team (TPN GP) stated that it was not concerned about the direction of Jokowi’s volunteer support in the 2024 elections for Prabowo Subianto.

“For volunteers, that is their individual right,” said TPN Chairman Ganjar President Arsjad Rasjid in Jakarta, Sunday (15/10/2023).

Arsjad emphasized that Ganjar Pranowo would carry over what President Joko Widodo had done during his two terms of leadership.

“We want to maintain the sustainability of this development,” he said.

Apart from that, he currently only wants to focus on winning Ganjar Pranowo as well as ensuring that the program that is already running will continue if he is elected later.

“The economic challenges are tough, and Indonesia needs a clear program to welcome Golden Indonesia 2045,” he said.

TPN Ganjar Presiden is currently also preparing the administrative requirements and completeness needed when registering prospective presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“Not to mention preparing the Presidential Prize Regional Winning Team (TPD) which will be implemented in the near future,” he said.

Previously, TPN Ganjar President inaugurated the TPNGP Media Center located at Jalan Cemara No. 19, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (15/10) evening. The same location used by Jokowi’s winning team in the last two elections.

Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, said that all his enthusiasm, spirit and ideals for the nation and state have never changed from this media center, especially in building a positive narrative about the figure of the presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

“This place will be the center of the movement to build positive perceptions about Ganjar Pranowo, and the vice presidential candidate who will be announced at the right moment,” said Hasto. (Between)