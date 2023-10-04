Suara.com – Chairman of the National Winning Team (TPN) Ganjar Pranowo, Arsjad Rasjid, responded to the campaign for change carried out by the pair Anies-Muhaimin Iskandar. He believes that the campaign for change is just a marketing gimmick in politics.

According to him, the campaign for change voiced by the presidential candidate for the Change Coalition is just a marketing gimmick. He assessed this from the product side in trading science.

“When I see it, it’s all a marketing gimmick, I see it because of the product and advertising side,” said Arjad Rasjid, quoted on the Akbar Faizal Uncensored YouTube channel, Wednesday (4/10).

“So I just kept it simple, I said ah, it’s a marketing gimmick,” he added.

According to him, the important thing is planning for the next 20 years. He considered that a process in building a nation must be consistent and well planned which must be mutually agreed upon.

“What is important is our planning for the future, the next 20 years are important. We need a consistent process that must be able to plan well, and that must be agreed upon by everyone first,” he said.

President Jokowi, he said, has said that the future route is towards a Golden Indonesia. As is known, two presidential candidates have a mission to achieve a golden Indonesia, while one presidential candidate is carrying out a campaign for change.

“Now Pak Jokowi has said the route is towards Golden Indonesia,” said Arjad.

He stated that this route already exists. The public only needs to clarify the figure who will take the Indonesian nation to this route.

“Well, there’s a route, now we just need to clarify it, OK, who’s the driver and who’s the conductor to get there?” he said.

As head of Ganjar’s winning team, he said that he certainly wanted Ganjar to be the winner in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“For me, now that I am a team, rather than Ganjar winning, it is clear that I want Ganjar to win,” he concluded.

Contributor: Come on Sarah