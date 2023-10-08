Nothing remains of Talat N’Yaaqoub but rubble. The village perched in the Atlas Mountains, just twenty kilometers from the epicentre, was razed to the ground by the earthquake that hit Morocco on 8 September. Along with hundreds of homes, the hospital and school were destroyed. The survivors are now living in tents that were set up by the Moroccan authorities with the help of various international NGOs. While adults carry food and other basic necessities to the tents, children play among what remains of their homes.

«I was sitting in the living room, my children were watching a football match on television and my wife was sleeping. The shock was so strong that we heard the roar when the houses had already collapsed.” Hassan thus remembers the moment in which the earthquake hit Talat N’Yaaqoub. «It was as if our house had been thrown forward: I grabbed my children and rushed out, while part of the ceiling collapsed a few centimeters from where we were. The village was destroyed, you could hear screams coming from every house.”

Although the earthquake had left him with a broken leg, Hassan would spend the following hours searching through the rubble first for survivors, then for the bodies of relatives, friends and acquaintances. «My family was saved, but more than seventy people died in my neighborhood. We have always had a tiring life, but in times of difficulty we always helped each other, we had our friends, our relatives. Now they are all dead, there is nothing left of our village.”

With a magnitude of 6.8, the earthquake of 8 September destroyed entire villages, claiming a total of almost three thousand victims and leaving over five thousand people injured. The mountainous areas of the Atlas chain, a few dozen kilometers south of Marrakech, were mainly affected: it is one of the poorest regions of Morocco, in which most of the inhabitants survive thanks to agriculture subsistence and pastoralism, and a high percentage of the population is illiterate. The shape of the territory, with isolated villages reachable via mountain roads, has made it particularly difficult for help to arrive: by now, the roads blocked by landslides have been opened, help has arrived in all the villages, and practically all the bodies of the victims were dug up and buried. Despite the initial criticism, a few weeks after the earthquake there is appreciation for the response of the authorities, citizens and the third sector. As winter approaches, the concern is to provide shelter for the survivors, while we begin to think about how to manage and finance the reconstruction.

“We will die of cold”

Winters in the Atlas Mountains are particularly cold and rainy: many villages affected by the earthquake are located above a thousand meters above sea level, and temperatures are already starting to drop in recent weeks, particularly at night. At the moment, earthquake survivors are therefore particularly worried about the arrival of winter. “We were placed in these tents,” Hassan tells us, showing us the large tent where he lives with his family. «But here the climate in winter is very harsh, these tents provide almost no shelter, you will die of cold. Up to now there are many people who have come to help us, and this gives us strength; the problem will come when these people leave.”

However, most of the people we met are strongly against the idea of ​​moving from their homes and villages and moving to cities or less cold places. This is the case for many of the inhabitants of Tinzert, a small village of 300 inhabitants, which can be reached by traveling on small dirt roads between the mountains. Tinzert was completely razed to the ground by the earthquake: among the ruins of the houses all that remains is a few pieces of furniture to remind us that families lived in these places.

In Tinzert most of the inhabitants have a sedentary life, linked to pastures and crops, and do not want to leave their home. This strong attachment to the land and traditions can be perceived from the words of all the villagers, even the youngest. “We don’t want to leave, we grew up here, we have always lived here”, explains Hussein, a young nineteen-year-old from Tinzert, who we meet among the rubble. “No one wants to leave the village, the shepherds have their lands and their livestock here.” However, Hussein is also extremely worried about the winter: «We don’t know how we will get through the winter, it will be very hard: the tents we have don’t protect from the cold. When the cold and rain arrive we will be in extreme difficulty.”

The question of relief

In Tinzert the earthquake killed 22 people. “We were the ones who pulled out the dead, the help arrived in the afternoon of the next day, when we had already buried the victims”, explains Hakim, Hussein’s twenty-year-old cousin. In many of the more isolated villages, in the aftermath of the catastrophe, the authorities’ response came under criticism for the fact that, with many mountain roads blocked or caved in, help took up to a few days to arrive. “The rescuers managed to enter our village only three days later,” Abdel tells us on the phone from the town of Igherem, near Aghbar.

Having overcome the initial criticisms following the government’s late response in the days immediately following the earthquake, now the people we meet seem to appreciate the authorities’ response, both in terms of rescue and search operations and in terms of the distribution of basic necessities and the installation of temporary housing for survivors. Volunteers in the area also believe that the government is acting effectively. “I am positively surprised by the response of the Moroccan authorities,” says Martin, a volunteer from the Dutch NGO Movement On The Ground who contributed to the search and rescue mission and the setting up of the camp in Tinzert.

«I was even more surprised by the response of the citizens and the solidarity of the population», continues the activist. The mobilization of citizens and the Moroccan diaspora was notable, with countless initiatives to collect and distribute basic necessities. “We expected a contribution from the citizens, but we were all amazed by such a massive action,” says Mohamed Ed Derras, president of the Institute for Cooperation and Development of Alexandria, who arrived in Morocco from Italy with an aid truck. «The negative note regarding this intervention was the lack of coordination, there was a waste of many goods collected in excess». A collateral damage of the personal initiatives of Moroccan citizens was also to increase traffic jams on the small mountain roads leading to the earthquake areas, in some cases slowing down rescue efforts.

Morocco’s decision to accept foreign aid for relief activities only from a very limited number of countries, namely the United Kingdom, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, also caused controversy. It is a filter that, in reality, only applies to aid of an institutional nature: even in the most isolated villages there are many humanitarian NGOs from all over the world, whose work is proving to be effective and essential.

Moroccan pride

Officially, the Moroccan authorities’ choice to accept only a limited amount of foreign aid was motivated by the logistical difficulties involved in coordinating various teams from different countries in a mountainous area like the one hit by the earthquake. According to a note from the kingdom’s Ministry of the Interior, the lack of coordination could in fact have been counterproductive. However, many saw a diplomatic move behind the choice of countries from which to accept aid. In particular, the fact that Morocco did not accept the aid offered by France, the former colonial power with which the relationship has become increasingly tense in recent years, has caused controversy.

Mekki Zouaoui, professor of Economics at the Mohammed V University in Rabat, is of this opinion: «It is clear that there is a diplomatic motivation behind the refusal of French help, but certainly the state has demonstrated its ability to respond to the earthquake in a effective: the Morocco of today is not the Morocco of yesterday, we have demonstrated that we are not a poor country that needs charity.”

Also according to Mohamed Ed Derras, Morocco’s strong sense of pride is emerging from the response to the earthquake, and above all the desire to assert its sovereignty and prove itself capable of managing the emergency. «Morocco wants to be perceived as the leading state for Africa, a point of reference for developing countries: a desire for revenge emerges, to give a signal, especially to European countries, that Morocco is no longer a Third world country that needs help, but can do it on its own.”

The unknown

The question of reconstruction remains open, which promises to be long and expensive. On September 14, the Moroccan government announced a plan that will provide every affected family with shelter and financial aid. The government will allocate over 12,700 euros for each family whose home was completely destroyed, over 7,300 euros for each family whose home was partially damaged, and over 2,700 euros for anyone else affected by the earthquake.

«Now, good organization is needed to get everything started», Amine Kabbaj, an architect from Marrakech, tells us. «But above all we must not rush: we must try to build homes that are as close as possible to what existed before, also considering that these are villages where people are very attached to a certain rural tradition: we must help people to rebuild and to revive these villages.” A challenge for the reconstruction of these villages respecting tradition is that of construction materials: «These are mountain homes, built in stone, sand and clay, which were different from one region to another: there is no construction technique alone”.

For Amine, one of the most delicate questions will be whether to rebuild each village on its previous site or whether to move it, possibly agglomerating several population centers. «In some villages it will be easier (to rebuild on the exact site, ed.), in others more difficult, because the rubble must be removed».

Furthermore, the earthquake was so violent that it changed the geographical conformation of the territory, in some cases even moving the waterways: some villages that were close to a source are no longer so. The difficulty of rebuilding the villages in another place, however, would not only be linked to the population’s attachment to their lands and their reluctance to move: in the region hit by the earthquake, some villages have a Berber population, others Arab, which means that merging several villages could prove particularly difficult.

Whether these regions, already left out of the country’s development process, will be able to recover or will sink into greater poverty will depend on the success of the reconstruction. However, the psychological and social impact of a catastrophe that decimated villages and exterminated entire families cannot be overlooked. Also for this reason, Hassan’s opinion is that “we will need fifty years to get back on our feet”.