Toyota has been talking for years about a potential Rally2 (formerly R5) that could be used as a tool to sell to customers interested in racing in national rallies, ERC and in the lower classes of the WRC dedicated to those specific cars. Then, over the last year, we moved from words to actions.

The GR Yaris Rally2 appeared a few months ago as a simple prototype in a Japanese race (the Hokkaido Rally), then it became a mobile laboratory used by Toyota Racing to prepare a real FIA-approved competition car capable of being sold to customers, opening a new business for the Japanese manufacturer, at least in rallies.

In these weeks the team directed by Jari-Matti Latvala will carry out the final formal steps – the most important ones – to make the car also eligible for WRC2 and FIA competitions. The approval will be done this month, in October, and then the approval will be given for production which will start at the end of the year, if there are no problems in the roadmap.

“We will try to get homologation in October and then we hope to be able to start production at the end of the year. Our goal is to have the first cars ready for the 2024 Rallye Monte-Carlo,” said Jari-Matti Latvala at the Rallye del Chile.

“We will certainly need spare parts, but I think in a realistic world we could already have 3 or 4 cars. I think 4 cars could be plausible, if all goes well.”

Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Photo by: Toyota

Latvala, after having outlined the preparation times for the Yaris Rally2, went into more depth regarding the driving, handling and power characteristics.

“First of all it’s very easy to drive. Every customer, when they get the car, will be able to adapt to this car very easily.”

“The engine has great torque, which improves handling, and the suspension has great travel. This will work very well on bumps. The car is stable and robust. Thinking about next year with this car, I really think it will be competitive” .

Toyota, over the course of these weeks, will also have to work to find a company that can put the car on the road already in Monte-Carlo, without forgetting another fundamental aspect: the crew to entrust it to.

“Naturally we are also looking at the teams and drivers who are fighting for the top places with the Rally2. This is of current interest to us. We will observe the teams and drivers carefully to understand which will be the best choice for the debut of the new car”, he concluded the Finnish manager.

Read also: