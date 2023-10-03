Three Constructors’ titles in a row, the fourth overall. Yesterday Toyota Racing added yet another championship to its WRC list since it returned to the World Rally Championship in 2017.

The final result obtained at the Chile Rally – Power Stage points included – were enough for the team led by Jari-Matti Latvala to take the lead over Hyundai Motorsport to 106 points and win the title with 2 rallies to go in the season, clear symptom of the dominance of an increasingly stronger team, tested and capable of making the right choices to achieve its objectives.

In Chile there was a great celebration, with the three crews at the finish line, Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin on the podium, and a Drivers’ world title that will be decided in the last two outings of the season, but it will still be an internal Toyota challenge between Kalle Rovanpera and the former Welshman M-Sport.

“First of all I am proud of the team and the drivers and all the work that has been done during the season,” said Latvala after the event. “A great job was done because we managed to get the Constructors’ title two races before the end of the season.”

“This is the fastest WRC title won in Toyota Racing’s history, so this shows that we have managed to do things well from both a team and driver perspective.”

“Clearly there is excitement now because our drivers are fighting for the title and it’s really good to see how it can go. I would say it’s a relief to have won the title. We have a lot less weight on our shoulders.”

“For sure three titles in a row is something unique in the modern era. It is not easy to achieve what we achieved and I must admit that the level of competition was very high. The cars are all close to each other.”

Podium: Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Jari- Matti Latvala, Team principal Toyota Gazoo Racing

Photo by: Toyota Racing

“I believe that the most important part, the one that allowed us to bring home the title, was reliability. We were able to bring the cars to the finish line several times and I believe that to win the title it is a crucial aspect” .

Latvala underlined above all the work done by the team to improve the GR Yaris Rally1 on a certain type of dirt road, the hardest, roughest one, the real weak point of Japanese cars.

“When the Rally1s made their debut in the WRC, i.e. in 2022, we were strong, but we noticed that we had some weaknesses especially on the rougher dirt roads. At that point we worked on that aspect and managed to improve the car in those conditions.”

“It was really great to see and I think this continuous development and approach to making better and better cars helped us a lot in winning the titles.”

In addition to the consecutive trio, Toyota takes a very important step to move closer to Citroen Racing in the Olympus of the most successful manufacturers in the history of the WRC. In the lead, for several years now, we find Lancia with 11 Constructors’ world titles. In second place, with 8 successes, is the French company which is now threatened by one point from Toyota.

Peugeot Sport stops at 5 ahead of Volskwagen Motorsport – 4 successes for the Germans in Sébastien Ogier’s epic, the one that ran from 2013 to 2016 – and 3 for Ford, Subaru and FIAT.

Total Seasons Builder

Lancia

11

1972, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1983, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992

Citroën

8

2003, 2004, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012

Toyota

7

1993, 1994, 1999, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023

Peugeot

5

1985, 1986, 2000, 2001, 2002

Volkswagen

4

2013, 2014, 2015, 2016

/ Ford

3

1979, 2006, 2007

Subaru 1995, 1996, 1997

FIAT

1977, 1978, 1980

Audi

2

1982, 1984

Alpine-Renault

1971, 1973

Hyundai

2019, 2020

Porsche

1

1970

Talbot

1981

Mitsubishi

1998

M-Sport

2017