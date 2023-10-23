We learned again a few months ago that one Toyota Land Cruiser is not the same as another. That’s when the Japanese pulled the curtain on their new Land Cruiser for Europe, which will be known abroad as the ‘Land Cruiser Prado’. There is also a larger copy in the catalog that is simply called ‘Land Cruiser’, and on the African market, for example, there is even another Land Cruiser based on the almost 40-year-old J70 generation. However, they all have one thing in common: they get their power and – especially – their torque from indestructible combustion engines… But that doesn’t have to be the case.

Mass of electrical concepts

Toyota has once again unveiled a different kind of Land Cruiser, which is known as the ‘Land Cruiser Se’. Fortunately, they say that clearly, because it shares remarkably few features with the Land Cruisers that are sold here or anywhere else. For example, with a length of 5.15 meters, the Se is a bit longer than the largest American Land Cruiser, but the height of just 1.71 meters is particularly striking. This makes it 15 centimeters lower than the smallest Land Cruiser — yes, ours — which should limit its air resistance somewhat. The rest of its sleek, LED-covered design is also considerably more aerodynamic, because yes: this Land Cruiser has an electric drivetrain for the first time. Unfortunately, we are not allowed to know anything else about his technique yet.

This Land Cruiser Se is therefore not ready for production because although there is no ‘Concept’ or ‘Prologue’ in its name, it is simply a study model. Toyota will take it to the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo later this week, where it will be displayed alongside a whole host of other concept cars. The Japanese also promise to give a preview of an electric Supra-like vehicle, in addition to an electric SUV/MPV and even an electric pick-up. That’s right: who said that Toyota is shying away from purely electric powertrains?