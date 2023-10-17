About a year ago, Toyota launched a GR Sport version for its Hilux, a bit like the Yaris and Corolla had already received. The pick-up looked a fraction sportier thanks to specific bumpers, a darkened grille and larger rims. Underneath, however, you had to settle for a set of firmer dampers… So a bit tepid for a real ‘GR Sport’ version, don’t you think?

The real deal?

At Toyota they must have thought so, because now they are making a second attempt. This is the Hilux as GR Sport II — really — and at first glance it looks like the real thing. The newcomer stands two centimeters higher on its legs thanks to new monotube dampers and bright red coil springs. These should not only optimize ground clearance and approach angle, but also respond more quickly to bumps. Furthermore, the track width was increased by 14 centimeters at the front and by 15.5 centimeters at the rear and to fit the specific 17-inch rims with all-terrain tires, the GR Sport II has sturdy wheel arch extensions. Finally, the bumpers and grille are brand new, and you will find a kind of spoiler situation at the back of the cabin to optimize airflow over the loading platform.

That aside, you don’t have to expect that you will go much faster with such a GR Sport II than with an old Hilux GR Sport. The new version also retains the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, which distributes 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque to the four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. This of course also maintains the towing capacity of 3.5 tons and the loading capacity of 1 ton, which makes this version just as useful as any other Hilux. It will only stop a little faster, because Toyota is treating this GR Sport II to 17-inch brake discs at the front instead of the old 16-inchers and 15-inch ones at the rear where drum brakes were still standard. Do you think those adjustments are enough this time? Then you will find the GR Sport II at dealers from the second half of 2024.