Every so often Toyota unveils a concept car that we know we should really pay attention to. Then they put the letters ‘FT’ in the name, which means ‘Future Toyota’. For example, the FT-1 Concept already appeared to give a concrete preview of the new GR Supra in 2014, and take a look at the FT-AC Concept and tell us that it did not show the complete design of the current RAV-4 two years before its launch. So if you continue that line, you can soon count on a purely electric sports car from the brand.

Sports car and SUV on the same basis

Toyota has announced that it will take the FT-Se and FT-3e to the Japan Mobility Show and to start with the best: the first one looks like a delicious sports car. The Japanese were kind enough to show a few first images of their concepts and a bright yellow coupe catches our attention. Its rear boasts a gigantic diffuser under the bumper and sharp LED lighting and although we are not allowed to see the front yet, we spot on the driver’s display that the car will not have a GR Supra-like long hood. Of course, that is not necessary, because Toyota itself talks about a purely electric sports car.

In addition, Toyota is also including a slightly more accessible study model, although the FT-3e says it shares its technical basis with the above sports car. In this case, however, it is an electric SUV that, with some imagination, even shows some lines of a real MPV. For example, we see a short nose and far forward A-pillars, while the sloping rear is finished with a continuous LED bar. Toyota integrates a kind of display in the sides that lets you know, for example, the state of charge of your battery before you get in, but of course we don’t know anything about that battery yet.

We do know that the Japanese are working on a whole range of new batteries. The most powerful of these would actually offer a driving range of 1,200 kilometers, but there are also models that should allow 800 or 1,000 kilometers. We will learn whether these two concept cars can also give a taste of this during the Japan Mobility Show from October 26 to November 5.