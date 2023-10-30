The solid-state battery is one of the meccas of the electric car, a type of energy accumulator that promises to solve problems in one fell swoop. two of the biggest problems of this type of vehicle: ranges typical of diesel cars and recharging in just a few minutes.

In that race, two traditional manufacturers have made a strong splash. Nissan was one of the first companies to openly talk about its development. In it, it has partnered with NASA and the results must be consistent, since at the recent Tokyo Motor Show, the company has presented a prototype of the future Nissan GT-R, ensuring that its most iconic car will mount this type of energy accumulators. .

Toyota is the other major manufacturer that has dated its solid-state batteries. The Japanese announced a few months ago a plan to put this type of battery on the streets between 2027 and 2028. According to their data, these batteries will offer autonomy of about 1,200 kilometers and they will be able to go from 10 to 80% of the available battery in more or less 10 minutes.

According to their advances, solid-state batteries will allow higher voltages (hence they assume such high powers) but will also be less sensitive to inclement weather. According to Reuters, the Japanese have taken a step forward in their plans for electric cars, with a reformulation that will cost around 38 billion euros.

But Nissan and Toyota, references in their advances in this type of batteries, have had a tough competitor. The same old competitor in the electric car. In China they already warn that they have achieved key advances in the production of solid-state batteries.

China’s breakthrough in solid-state batteries

In recent months, announcements related to solid state batteries have been happening. The aforementioned manufacturers are selling these batteries as a key piece for the future of the electric car.

And, aware of this, countries like South Korea or China are doing everything they can to continue leading the way in battery production. China dominates the production of batteries for electric cars with an iron fist, but it is South Korea that complements the little space left by Chinese companies.

In order not to lose pace, the South Korean government itself is giving enormous facilities to LG, Samsung or SK On to develop this technology. Until 2030, the country’s government will invest 15 billion dollars with the aim of these companies once again occupying the top positions.

But to these announcements of development plans, China has responded with results in the laboratory. As explained in Motor.es, Professor HU Yongsheng from the Institute of Physics (IOP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claims to have taken a very important step to produce these batteries on a large scale.

Until now, the main lines of research focus on two types of solid-state batteries, but either of them has its own particular problems.

The solid-state battery with organic polymer has chemical stability problems, which causes it to lose energy density and, therefore, cannot offer as much power or autonomy as expected. The solid-state inorganic sulfide battery, for its part, has unaffordable production costs and “requires operating at extreme pressures of several dozen atmospheres,” as explained in Motor.es.

What was announced by the Chinese professor, however, would put an end to these problems. By replacing some chlorine atoms with oxygen atoms, scientists have managed to transform molten salts at room temperature into viscoelastic glasses called LACO and NACO.

The great advantage of these materials is that they can bend easily at room temperature, which gives them the strength of an organic polymer solid-state battery. But, at the same time, they have the chemical stability of a solid-state inorganic sulfide battery without the need to work in such extreme conditions.

All of the above is that, according to the researchers, the material most used in their batteries is aluminum, much cheaper than other compounds currently used in solid electrolyte batteries already developed. We are talking about going from more than 300 dollars/kg of battery to less than two dollars in batteries with NACO glass.

If this advance is scalable, it could be key in the development of this type of energy accumulators. It must be taken into account that the installation of solid state batteries in a car like the Nissan GT-R anticipates that, at least in the first years, they will be really expensive. Toyota has anticipated the same thing, which in its advertisements about the batteries of the future spoke decisively about using LFP batteries for its best-priced cars and leaving solid-state batteries only for the most exclusive vehicles.

