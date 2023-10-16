Maria Zulay, partner of the French midfielder, posted a photo on Instagram with a special dedication

Very dark moment for Paul Pogba: the French midfielder, after numerous injuries, also faced a disqualification for doping. His wife Maria Zulay has every intention of being close to him in this very difficult phase of his career, and on Instagram she posted a photo of them together, embracing, with a phrase that means a lot: “Never alone, always together”.

October 16, 2023

