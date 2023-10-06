loading…

Touching the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to revoke the nuclear test ban treaty. Photo/AP

MOSCOW – President Vladimir Putin warned that parliament Russia could revoke ratification of the treaty banning nuclear tests. He said this after announcing that Russia had successfully tested its newest nuclear-powered cruise missile.

In his speech at a foreign policy expert forum, Putin said Russia could imitate what the United States (US) did. The US has signed but not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban of 1996, while Russia has signed and ratified it.

“Theoretically, we could revoke the ratification.” he said as quoted from AP, Friday (6/10/2023).

Putin said that although some experts had spoken about the need to conduct nuclear tests, he had not yet expressed an opinion on the matter.

“I’m not ready to say whether we need to test or not,” he said.

Putin’s remarks come amid widespread concerns that Russia will resume nuclear tests to try to prevent Western countries from continuing to provide military support to Ukraine after the Kremlin sent troops to the country. Many Russian opposition figures support resuming the trials.

Russia’s defense doctrine mandates that the country will provide a nuclear response to an atomic attack or even an attack with conventional weapons that threatens the existence of the Russian state.

The vague wording has led some Russia experts to urge the Kremlin to sharpen it, to force the West to take the warning more seriously.