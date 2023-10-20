Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Mystery Lover – October 31, 2023

Story Synopsis: Reed, an ordinary student at Apple Lake, finally gets his luck back when he moves on to the next grade. First, “his sister” Layna introduces him to the Mysteria Club. Then his “all-powerful” best friend, Charles, helps him.

Additionally, Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files will arrive in the West in the first quarter of 2024.

And Project Downfall will be released in November of this year, no date yet.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

Via.