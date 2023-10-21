The freewheeling Roma flag: “I’ve always liked Real Madrid, watching them play was a great emotion. But I was the president’s weak point who wasn’t able to take me there. 10? A number like any other today”

Francesco Totti with an open heart. The flag of Roma she told herself in a long interview given to ‘Marca’

on the sidelines of the gala for the Pachuca Football Hall of Fame. An important series of topics, starting from football in general and the changes of recent years: “In general I have always liked football, even if it is clear that now It’s a different game than mine. In our times there was more team spirit, of struggle. Now you think more about your physique.” The number 10 himself also transformed: “Maybe before the number 10 was more important in a team. I’m not saying it’s extinct, but 10 is now almost a number like the otherswithout much relevance in the team anymore.”

Obviously the thought on it is highly awaited Mourinho after the latest declarations on the messages between them and the possibility of a return to Roma: “I’m there ups and downsbut Roma is led by a great coach like José. I hope I can bring the team to the highest possible level.” There is also room for the past and the Real Madrid, who tried to bring him seriously to Spain: “I’ve always liked Real Madrid, since I was little. When I was a kid in Rome I watched all their matches. At that time it was the club that inspired me, with all its great players. Seeing them play was a great emotion. For the spirit, the stadium, the people, the whole thing made you support Real Madrid. In 25 years I have shot stadiums, but the the charm of the ‘Bernabeu’ was significant, it made you a little intimidated. Perez I met him several times. The only flaw in his career is not being able to have me at the Real Madrid, It was his weak point.”

From champion to champion, Totti then also talks about Luka Modric: “For me it still is one of the five best players in the world, even now that he is 38 years old, at least in midfield. She has a vision of the game that few in the world have and always decides a second or two before the others. Ancelotti? We are talking about one of the best in the world, which won in Italy, Germany, France and Spain. And as a person he is a gentleman. AND Perfect. Carlo and I have a excellent relationship. She is a real person, who transmits good vibes.”

