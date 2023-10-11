Total War: Pharaohdeveloped by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA, is now available on PC. Set in the complex period of the Bronze Age, the new chapter has been reviewed by our Solarwhich told of a work suspended between the Egyptian conquests and the Hittite Empire.

Total War: Pharaoh is strategic with two souls: on the one hand there is the turn-based management of a great civilization from the past and on the other you can lead huge armies in real time in spectacular real-time battles. You will have the chance to rule a historic Bronze Age civilization and rewrite history according to your vision. You will be able to manage your empire from a diplomatic, economic and military point of view, before leading legions of thousands of soldiers and war machines across the battlefield in tactical clashes in a vivid reconstruction of a turbulent historical era.

