As ADSLZone announced last August, HONOR is experiencing a real ordeal in Spain by not being able to sell a single smartphone on the free market. All this added to a disastrous marketing strategy who has squandered several million euros without any return. For this reason, the company has decided to change its CEO with the aim of reviving the battered sales.

Just two months ago we announced exclusively that the Chinese mobile firm was involved in a sales crisis that has ended with the departure of Kenny Li, the company’s previous CEO. To reverse the situation, the firm has decided to bring a new CEO to Spain who has extensive experience and who also achieved good results in Serbia, a country where he was in charge for several years. Huang Wei (Bruce) arrives in Iberia (Spain and Portugal) with a clear objective; promote sales in the free market, which today are zero, and of course try to sell valuable terminals since so far it has only been able to sell low-end equipment linked to the MásMóvil Group and Orange.

HONOR sales in Spain

According to data from the main consulting firm to which ADSLZone has had access, the firm led by Huang Wei is only capable of selling cheap equipment linked to the yellow and orange operator. In the range of up to 200 euros, the Asian firm has a 25% share in MásMóvil and 20% in Orange thanks to its HONOR 70 Lite 4GB+128GB terminal that has a price of 199 euros. Outside of both operators the market share is zero.

In the price range that includes 200-300 euros, the company sweeps MásMóvil with a share of 60 and 70% in recent weeks and 10% in Orange thanks to the Honor 90 lite 256, which has a price of 220 euros in the free market. MásMóvil offers the terminal for only 3 euros per month to customers who contract 500 Mb fiber with the 50 GB mobile. Thanks to this promotion, the company is able to carry forward the stock it has accumulated from the previous year. Outside of both companies, the firm cannot sell a single unit.

From 300 euros onwards the firm goes into a tailspin and the percentage of sales falls sharply even within both operators. Only a 10% share in both telecoms. Above these price ranges the company’s market share becomes 0% both in operators and in the free market. Although the entire Marketing strategy led by Ramiro Larragan Silva has been aimed at positioning high-end terminals, the company is in trouble and for this reason those responsible for the firm decided to amortize the previous CEO and call into question its advertising manager who has spent money on projects as unlikely as a website with he Iberian Press group which for more than a year had texts in Latin as a result of the disorder within the company. After the publication of ADSLZone last August they realized the fiasco and finally updated the page.

“We are ready to stand up to Apple and Samsung”

This is how arrogant Larragan appeared in an interview in El Confidencial at the beginning of the year, ensuring that they had a value and quality proposal that made them eligible for that. Ten months later, Apple has a 50% quota on units over 600 euros, Samsung stays with 20% and surprisingly the third position goes to ONE Plus in the free market with 10%. In fourth position is Xiaomi with more than 5% and we come to HONOR, which does not sell a single terminal in this price range. Above 800 euros, Apple has no rival in Spain. The firm has more than 70% of sales in Spain and Samsung appears far behind with 17% market share. Logically, all companies seek to position themselves in the premium range, which is the one that provides the highest profit margin and also simplifies the distribution chain.

In the case of HONOR, it is clear that until today the commercial strategy has been a real fiasco that has claimed the position of the former CEO and we are very afraid that at the marketing level it also needs a renewal since so far the investments have been completely fruitless and more than questionable.