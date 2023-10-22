Group B: the Sardinians draw with Pontedera (0-0), the Romagna hold back against Pineto (1-1). Zeman’s team passes strongly against Lucca (4-1). Group C: at Partenio the green and whites overturn Monterosi (2-1), while the Sicilians win 1-0 over Taranto

Pietro Scognamiglio

22 October – MILAN

Sunday dedicated above all to group B, which will complete its program with the postponed matches Sestri Levante – Carrarese and Arezzo – Spal on Monday. In group C, the big teams Avellino and Catania are smiling. We never stop, in any case, because from Tuesday it will already be a midweek shift spread over three days. Here’s everything that happened.

round b

—

Second consecutive draw for league leaders Torres, who created many chances at the Vanni Sanna but were held to a 0-0 draw by Pontedera. Cesena didn’t take advantage of it, and on the Pineto pitch – still hosted in Pescara – they made it 1-1: Volpicelli responded to Corazza’s great volley for the Abruzzo team (and Toscano also traveled at the rate of two points in the last two games). . Zeman’s Pescara benefited from the slowdown at the top, overwhelming Lucca (4-1): Lucchese took the lead with a nice goal from Gucher but then remained with ten men due to Tiritiello’s expulsion in the 28th minute, from that moment on the wind changes completely with Accornero’s equalizer, Tunjov’s brace – back after being called up to the national team – and Cuppone’s poker (both the Estonian and the former Cittadella player scored a penalty each). Perugia also moves up the rankings and, together with Torres, is the only unbeaten team in the group and passes with merit to Moccagatta over Juventus Next Gen: the Argentine Vazquez unlocks the lead on a penalty, Kouan doubles the lead. In their fluctuating path, Piero Braglia’s Gubbio also found the three points, overcoming Olbia (just yesterday, the Sardinian club announced the sale of 70% of the shares to a Swiss group): in the second half Bulevardi solved it, who he comes off the bench, wins and converts the decisive penalty. Third success in a row for Fabio Gallo’s Entella, who set foot in the playoff zone and found their first away success of the season on the Fermana pitch (2-0): Mosti scored and – after a penalty saved by De Lucia in Misuraca, denying him the draw – doubling by Santini. Draw between Rimini and Ancona (1-1), first point from Emanuele Troise on the Romagna bench: guests ahead with Basso before the break, the reply came in the second half on a penalty converted by Morra (handball from a free kick by Lamesta). After three draws, Vis Pesaro returns to winning ways and does so in the derby with Recanatese (1-0) thanks to the 19-year-old striker Da Pozzo, loaned from Venezia.

group c

—

Solitary third place for Avellino, who achieved their third success in a row: the green-and-whites overturned Monterosi (2-1), who took the lead at Partenio with Vano, but was joined by Marconi (starting alongside Sgarbi) and then overtaken by Gori, who came on in the second half and did well almost at the end (’87) to score the decisive header. Catania reconciles with the 17 thousand spectators at Massimino, where they had won only one of the previous home games: Tabbiani changes formation (3-4-2-1) and overcomes the resistance of Capuano’s Taranto (1-0) thanks to the strike header by Samuel Di Carmine, assisted by Marsura for his fifth goal of the championship. Poker of Casertana, which dominates in Brindisi (4-1) where Danucci’s team is contested by the public: Tavernelli, Montalto, Carretta and Proietti – four new arrivals, first in the center with the new shirt – scores, uselessly shortens Bunino.

October 22 – 10.39pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED