The Turin fans hope to reverse the trend and celebrate… the first time on Saturday a derby within the derby…

Torino have not won “at home” to Juventus in Serie A since 9 April 1995 (own goal by Maltagliati and brace by Rizzitelli for Nedo Sonetti’s men against the team coached by Marcello Lippi); since then, in 17 matches, 12 wins for the Bianconeri and five draws.

Yet there is a curiosity that must push Turin fans to be optimistic in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match, valid for the eighth round of the 2023-24 championship. Yes, because Taurus, by winning, can dispel another taboo: i grenadethey have never won a Mole derby on a Saturday in their history!

The 18 preceding the Turin derby on Saturday (17 in the league and one in the Italian Cup)

October 6, 2023 (modified October 6, 2023 | 09:07)

