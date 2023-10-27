The Dutch defender underwent surgery this morning after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee

Perfectly successful intervention for Perr Schuurs. As anticipated yesterday in our columns, the Dutch defender underwent surgery this morning following the injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee in Bologna performed by Professor Zaffagnini. In about two weeks Schuurs will begin the rehabilitation process: recovery times will be approximately six months.

Below is Torino’s press release:

—

“This morning, at the Toniolo Clinic in Bologna, surgery on the left knee for Perr Schuurs. The operating session, performed by Professor Stefano Zaffagnini, was attended by Dr. Corrado Bertolo, Club Doctor of the Torino Football Club. The operation consisted in the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. In about two weeks the defender will be able to begin rehabilitation.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Torino world without missing any updates, stay connected to Toronews to discover all the day’s news on the Granata in the championship.

October 27, 2023 (modified October 27, 2023 | 10:47)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED