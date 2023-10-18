Find out how Tiffany D. Jackson will transform Storm’s story in her next book

The news has shaken the comics world like an unexpected thunderclap. Yes, we are talking about Storm, that X-Men that we adore so much. Did you think you knew his whole story? Well, Marvel Entertainment and New York Times bestselling author Tiffany D. Jackson say, “Wait a second, we have something new to tell.” This June, prepare to immerse yourself in a completely reimagined version of Ororo in the novel Storm: Dawn of a Goddess.

A closer look at Storm’s life

Who has not felt butterflies in the stomach due to queen of storms marvel universe? In this novel, which will be published under the Random House Books for Young Readers imprint, a fresh and exciting story is promised of how Ororo Munroe becomes the heroine adored by millions around the world.

Jackson is not new to this world, but she is new to writing fantasy. “I grew up loving the X-Men, specifically Storm, a black superhero“he commented. Enthusiastically, she explained that the research for the novel took her from the deep archives of Marvel to the streets of Cairo, Egypt. “Taking on Ororo’s story, especially for my first fantasy novel, was not easy but it was completely worth it,” she said.

More than just a mutant

Storm isn’t just a character in a comic or a movie; she has become a cultural icon and a symbol of empowerment for several generations. Since her first appearance in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, the mutant has broken barriers as one of the first black characters to have a significant role in the world of comics. She has led the X-Men, been Queen of Wakanda, and has been portrayed in various film adaptations. Her importance transcends the page and the screen to become a real source of inspiration for her fans.

On the other hand, we cannot forget the different interpretations of Storm over the years, both in comics and in adaptations for the big and small screen. She has been a leader, a goddess, a rebel and so much more. The versatility of the character has allowed different scriptwriters and artists to contribute their vision, thus enriching the mythology of Ororo. This time, with Storm: Dawn of a Goddess, it seems that the house of ideas and Jackson are ready to add another layer of complexity and humanity to this icon. We wonder how this new version will fit into the rich tapestry of stories we already love.

A podcast you can’t miss

If you still need more details about this bombshell, you have to stay tuned for the next episode of the Women of Marvel podcast. Jackson will guest starchatting with hosts Ellie Pyle and Preeti Chhibber in an episode entirely dedicated to Storm.

It is not the first time that a Marvel character has been reinvented, but it is true that the approach of this novel is something to highlight. It not only changes the classic narratives but also adds diversity and empowerment, thanks to the fresh angle Jackson provides. The author, who has already surprised us with works like Monday’s Not Coming, is making history by bringing a new perspective on this heroine who has been a role model for many fans for decades.

Save the date: June 4, 2024

For those who are already counting the days, Storm: Dawn of a Goddess will go on sale on June 4, 2024. Yes, there is still time, but something tells us that the wait is going to be worth it. So mark the date on your calendar and prepare for a storm that promises to change everything we knew about our favorite mutant.