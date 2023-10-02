How can Turin be made more cynical?“Montipò was good, we created some opportunities of great danger but on this pitch it’s difficult with this pitch especially for a team that wants to attack. There were definitely situations that needed to be won.”

Is it the pitch’s fault for not being able to win at home? “In the final minutes, Verona didn’t go beyond midfield. There was great domination at a territorial level. You can see the pitch, it has this illness and it’s no one’s fault but it’s difficult to move forward with the ball. This year we’re trying to go more on this. There is also a lack of fluidity for this field.”

Has losing Sazonov affected you? Are you hoping to get someone back for the derby?“Tameze played an excellent game as a third in both the defensive and possession phases. Now let’s see how Sazonov is, Zima we called him up to give him a boost, let’s see if he can start training with the group again and then we’ll make a decision.”

How do you rate Verona?“I liked him better against Milan and Atalanta, today he did less well. He had lost but had created more than today, which is why I think our performance is excellent. In Verona they were two good years also on an emotional level. The way of playing was very good for the Veronese public. There are offensive players who can do well like Henry, Ngonge and Djuric.”

Have you heard that maybe Setti is changing hands?“Maurizio has done great things with his way of being.”

Where did Ilic, Radonjic and Vlasic go?“I agree, Ivan suffers on this pitch and there are mitigating factors but I’m not happy. In my opinion these are not sufficient performances on a technical-tactical level”.

Why did you choose not to field Sanabria?“I make choices based on training.”

Did you like Toro this evening?“Not so much negative. I’m not saying it’s not good. Go to Verona-Milan or Verona-Atalanta. Today they didn’t get past midfield. The performances at an individual level should have been better. To win you have to skip the man and take advantage of the opportunities. However, the team is not bad, it’s a battle this championship.”

Do Vlasic, Ilic and Radonjic have problems with their physical condition?“No, they’re fine, Ivan did well against Roma but today he did poorly. We’re lacking in second balls and presence. Vlasic came in with a lot of desire and is committed, we all expect more. Physically they’re fine.”

Sazonov come sta? “He took a blow above the ankle. They stepped on him. We took x-rays and nothing was broken. There are no fractures but he’s all swollen.”

