No challenge against Inter for Duvan Zapata. Torino have announced that the attacker “suffered an extended trauma to the left rectus femoris”. As for recovery times, we will have to wait: “The prognosis will be defined according to the clinical evolution of the injury” reads the club’s press release.

It’s a tile for Juric’s team who faces the Nerazzurri on Saturday at 6pm. The Colombian striker arrived in Turin with great expectations this season and has scored 2 goals in his first 8 league games.