TopGear Magazine 221 (November 2023) is now in stores and on doormats throughout the Netherlands and Belgium. With our traditional almost-year-end closing this month: the Speed ​​Week! Now actually cleaner, greener and more responsible – but nothing less intense.

Speed Week 2023

We’re bringing together fifteen cars at a special track in Sweden, and they all have a chance to become our favorite performance machine of 2023. Which one will take the honors?

Air fryers

These guys don’t punch the air, they bend it to their will. Meet the winged stars of this Speed ​​Week…

E formulas

Don’t mind us. Just borrowed a formula car, no big deal. We strap into the hard, fast GenBeta prototype and attack the asphalt.

Dirt track vs Dakar

You’ve been waiting all your life for a supercar that’s just as fun on the road as it is off. Suddenly there are two. It’s Lambo versus Porsche, through the dust.

Hot hatches

Is the hot hatch disappearing or simply adapting? This colorful group hints at the latter. If the hot hatch has a future, it’s somewhere in between.

Drives

Finally: we drive the Lamborghini Revuelto, the successor to the Aventador and the brand’s first production hybrid – and not the kind with an asthmatic four-cylinder. Speaking of four-cylinders: we also drive the Mercedes-AMG C 63 SE Performance Estate, which no longer has a V8 but goes very fast. The Fiat 600e, the Nio ET5 Touring, the Mazda MX-30 R-EV (with a Wankel engine as a range extender) and the new Ferrari Roma Spider are also discussed.

And further…

We’re not just letting you enjoy the smoky results of our Speed ​​Week. We also report on the ways in which we tried to limit the carbon footprint of the entire party – something with biofuel, a circuit that supplies itself with green energy and eating fewer sausage sandwiches – so that we were still somewhat 2023-responsible. .

You can also check out our big EV Special this month, featuring the hottest, most interesting and most remarkable electric cars that are now or will soon be for sale. You can read all about the 911 GT3 R Rennsport, Porsche’s new racer that is more rear wing than car. And we take a closer look at Alfa Romeo’s incredibly beautiful 33 Stradale.

You can read this and much more in Top Gear Magazine 221.

