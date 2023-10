It seems that there is news, because Super Mario Bros Wonder has achieved first position in its second week! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.

UK sales with Super Mario Bros Wonder at the top

On the list, we see that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has lost the first position it achieved last week, since has been dethroned by the Mario game. You already know that they confirmed this to us yesterday, since Spider-Man’s sales fell more than those of the plumber. We leave you with the list:

This week



Game

Company



Last week

1

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER

NINTENDO

2

2

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2

SONY COMPUTER ENT.

1

3

EA SPORTS FC 24

ELECTRONIC ARTS

3

4

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION VOL 1

KONAMI

N/A

5

ASSASSIN’S CREED MIRAGE

UBISOFT

5

6

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

NINTENDO

6

7

EA SPORTS UFC 5

ELECTRONIC ARTS

N/A

8

HOGWARTS LEGACY

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

8

9

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS

NINTENDO

10

10

MINECRAFT

NINTENDO

9

11

MORTAL KOMBAT 11 ULTIMATE

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

16

12

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

TAKE 2

12

13

STREET FIGHTER 6

CAPCOM

19

14

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

NINTENDO

17

15

SONIC SUPERSTARS

SEGA

4

16

RESIDENT EVIL 4

CAPCOM

25

17

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM

NINTENDO

15

18

BARBIE DREAMHOUSE ADVENTURES

Nighthawk Interactive

N/A

19

RED DEAD REDEMPTION

TAKE 2

7

20

THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT GOTY EDITION

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

13

21

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

14

22

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

28

23

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

ELECTRONIC ARTS

11

24

THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

23

25

IT TAKES TWO

ELECTRONIC ARTS

22

26

THE GRINCH: CHRISTMAS ADVENTURES

OUTRIGHT GAMES

20

27

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE

UBISOFT

21

28

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

TAKE 2

36

29

FORTNITE TRANSFORMERS PACK

EPIC GAMES

24

30

MORTAL KOMBAT 1

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

30

31

SONIC ORIGINS PLUS

SEGA

32

32

30 IN 1 GAME COLLECTION VOL. 1

JUST FOR GAMES

39

33

DEAD ISLAND 2

DEEP SILVER

N/A

34

CRASH BANDICOOT N.SANE TRILOGY

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

34

35

THE CREW MOTORFEST

UBISOFT

29

36

JUST DANCE 2024 EDITION

Ubisoft

N/A

37

F1 23

ELECTRONIC ARTS

31

38

DETECTIVE PIKACHU RETURNS

NINTENDO

26

39

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE

MERGE GAMES

N/A

40

GOTHAM KNIGHTS

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

N/A

What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.

