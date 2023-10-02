We have changes at the top, with the premiere of EA Sports FC 24! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.
UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm
In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 debuts at the top, although we remind you that it has not managed to surpass the premiere of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the most successful physical premiere of the year in the country. Here you have the top:
#
Game
Company
Last week
1
EA SPORTS FC 24
EA
N/A
2
MORTAL KOMBAT 1
WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
1
3
HOGWARTS LEGACY
WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
2
4
MARIO KART 8 DELUXE
NINTENDO
5
5
GRAND THEFT AUTO V
TAKE 2
8
6
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM
NINTENDO
9
7
MINECRAFT
NINTENDO
10
8
STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR
NINTENDO
25
9
CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
14
10
THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION
BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
22
11
THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT GOTY EDITION
BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
12
12
MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE
UBISOFT
16
13
ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
NINTENDO
20
14
THE CREW MOTORFEST
UBISOFT
11
15
CYBERPUNK 2077
BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT
6
16
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2
TAKE 2
15
17
NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS
NINTENDO
23
18
STREET FIGHTER 6
CAPCOM
17
19
LIES OF P
Fireshine Games
3
20
DIABLO IV
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
30
21
PIKMIN 4
NINTENDO
24
22
POKEMON VIOLET
NINTENDO
29
23
NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE
NINTENDO
26
24
SAINTS ROW
ELECTRONIC ARTS
38
25
SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY
NINTENDO
27
26
DARK SOULS TRILOGY
SQUARE ENIX EUROPE
40
27
GRAND THEFT AUTO: THE TRILOGY – THE DEFINITIVE EDITION
TAKE 2
21
28
FINAL FANTASY VII & FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED – TWIN PACK
SQUARE ENIX EUROPE
18
29
POKEMON SCARLET
NINTENDO
25
30
SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY
NINTENDO
31
31
FIFA 23
ELECTRONIC ARTS
38
32
MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS
NINTENDO
36
33
FAE FARM
NINTENDO
37
34
STARFIELD
BETHESDA SOFTWORKS
19
35
LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA
WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
13
36
PIKMIN 1 + 2
NINTENDO
4
37
RESIDENT EVIL 4
CAPCOM
39
38
LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION
WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE
28
39
COBRA KAI 2: DOJOS RISING
GameMill
N/A
40
PAYDAY 3
Deep Silver
7
What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.
