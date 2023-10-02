We have changes at the top, with the premiere of EA Sports FC 24! Again, here we bring you the list of the best-selling games during the last seven days in the United Kingdom. In this case, the information refers to the week we ended on Sunday.

UK sales with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In the list, we see that EA Sports FC 24 debuts at the top, although we remind you that it has not managed to surpass the premiere of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the most successful physical premiere of the year in the country. Here you have the top:

#



Game

Company



Last week

1

EA SPORTS FC 24

EA

N/A

2

MORTAL KOMBAT 1

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

1

3

HOGWARTS LEGACY

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

2

4

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

NINTENDO

5

5

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

TAKE 2

8

6

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM

NINTENDO

9

7

MINECRAFT

NINTENDO

10

8

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

NINTENDO

25

9

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE II

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

14

10

THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT COMPLETE EDITION

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

22

11

THE WITCHER III: WILD HUNT GOTY EDITION

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

12

12

MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE

UBISOFT

16

13

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

NINTENDO

20

14

THE CREW MOTORFEST

UBISOFT

11

15

CYBERPUNK 2077

BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT

6

16

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

TAKE 2

15

17

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS

NINTENDO

23

18

STREET FIGHTER 6

CAPCOM

17

19

LIES OF P

Fireshine Games

3

20

DIABLO IV

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD

30

21

PIKMIN 4

NINTENDO

24

22

POKEMON VIOLET

NINTENDO

29

23

NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. U DELUXE

NINTENDO

26

24

SAINTS ROW

ELECTRONIC ARTS

38

25

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

NINTENDO

27

26

DARK SOULS TRILOGY

SQUARE ENIX EUROPE

40

27

GRAND THEFT AUTO: THE TRILOGY – THE DEFINITIVE EDITION

TAKE 2

21

28

FINAL FANTASY VII & FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED – TWIN PACK

SQUARE ENIX EUROPE

18

29

POKEMON SCARLET

NINTENDO

25

30

SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD + BOWSER’S FURY

NINTENDO

31

31

FIFA 23

ELECTRONIC ARTS

38

32

MARIO PARTY SUPERSTARS

NINTENDO

36

33

FAE FARM

NINTENDO

37

34

STARFIELD

BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

19

35

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

13

36

PIKMIN 1 + 2

NINTENDO

4

37

RESIDENT EVIL 4

CAPCOM

39

38

LEGO HARRY POTTER COLLECTION

WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE

28

39

COBRA KAI 2: DOJOS RISING

GameMill

N/A

40

PAYDAY 3

Deep Silver

7

What do you think of this top of the United Kingdom and the position of EA Sports FC 24? You know, you can share it in the comments.

